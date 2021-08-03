Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $416.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

