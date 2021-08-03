Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

