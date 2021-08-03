Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $167.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

