Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

