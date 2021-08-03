Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

