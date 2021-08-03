Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post sales of $60.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the highest is $62.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $246.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $249.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

