Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.52 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

GCMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

