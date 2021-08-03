Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,149 shares of company stock worth $29,277,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

