Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 21,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

