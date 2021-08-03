Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.98 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

