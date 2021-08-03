Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.98 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.