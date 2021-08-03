Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.40 Million

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $675.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $702.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,367. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

