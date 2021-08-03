Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report sales of $43.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $43.10 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $176.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.