Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

