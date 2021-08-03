Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.89 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

