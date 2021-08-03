Brokerages Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $88.18

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Icade alerts:

CDMGF remained flat at $$88.18 during trading on Tuesday. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.