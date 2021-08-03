Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Target Price at €85.11

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.11 ($100.13).

Several analysts have weighed in on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Krones stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €84.20 ($99.06). 34,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -30.88. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €86.40 ($101.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

