Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $80.13

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $79.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.