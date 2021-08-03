Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $22.40

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,847,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

