Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT at $24.83

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCLAF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock remained flat at $$19.76 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

