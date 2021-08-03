Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $458.38

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $458.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $379.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

