Brokers Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

B opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

