Brokers Set Expectations for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

