Brokers Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

SHOO stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.