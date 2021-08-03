Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.13

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.13 and last traded at C$67.78, with a volume of 87424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

