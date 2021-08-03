Brookmont Capital Management Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

