Brookmont Capital Management Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $240.61. 17,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.