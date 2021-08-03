Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 45,887 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.