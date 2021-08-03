Brookstone Capital Management Invests $11.58 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

