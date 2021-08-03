Brookstone Capital Management Invests $5.71 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $197.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

