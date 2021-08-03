Brookstone Capital Management Invests $9.38 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,712,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.