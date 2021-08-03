Brookstone Capital Management Takes $7.38 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 31,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

