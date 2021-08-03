Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

