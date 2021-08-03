BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917 in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

