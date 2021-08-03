Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. 1,534,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

