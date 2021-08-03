Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

