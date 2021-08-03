BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.71 on Monday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

