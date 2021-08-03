Bumble Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Bumble had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $2,150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $43.00. After the end of Bumble’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $130,605,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

