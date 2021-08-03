Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £28,023.10 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

BRBY stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,131 ($27.84). 477,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,255.50 ($16.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

