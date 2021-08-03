Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $33.24 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

