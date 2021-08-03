Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.71. 1,169,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,974,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

