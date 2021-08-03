BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. 246,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,607. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.