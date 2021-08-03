CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

NYSE:CACI opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

