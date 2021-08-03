Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

