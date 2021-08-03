Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.
Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.00.
Calian Group Company Profile
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.