California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.