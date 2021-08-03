California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 343,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

