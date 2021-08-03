California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

