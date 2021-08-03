California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWK stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

