California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,075 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

