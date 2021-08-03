California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,077 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.