California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,077 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

